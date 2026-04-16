State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 20,728 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. $MHK

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 93.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,728 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $4,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the third quarter valued at $20,054,000. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 237,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,999,000 after acquiring an additional 24,621 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1,508.1% during the third quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 488,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,008,000 after acquiring an additional 458,349 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 3.4% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 837,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,978,000 after acquiring an additional 27,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tabor Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 35.5% during the third quarter. Tabor Asset Management LP now owns 69,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,904,000 after acquiring an additional 18,088 shares in the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MHK shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Mohawk Industries from $121.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded Mohawk Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $156.00 price target on Mohawk Industries in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Mohawk Industries from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Evercore set a $143.00 price target on Mohawk Industries in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.80.

Mohawk Industries Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of NYSE:MHK opened at $103.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.75. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.56 and a 52-week high of $143.13.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.43%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. Mohawk Industries has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.750-1.850 EPS. Analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Mohawk Industries

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 5,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.19, for a total value of $595,165.02. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 61,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,514,942.65. This trade represents a 8.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,246,336 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mohawk Industries, Inc is a global flooring manufacturer that designs, produces and distributes a broad range of floor covering products for both residential and commercial applications. Headquartered in Calhoun, Georgia, the company traces its roots to 1878 and has expanded through a series of strategic acquisitions and organic growth initiatives. Over the decades, Mohawk has built a vertically integrated platform encompassing yarn manufacturing, fiber production, wood and laminate finishing, and ceramic tile fabrication, enabling tight control over product quality and supply chain efficiency.

The company’s product portfolio includes residential and commercial carpet, ceramic and porcelain tile, laminate, wood and natural stone flooring, luxury vinyl, and innovative surface solutions.

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