Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) EVP John Sumas Sells 12,703 Shares of Stock

Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Get Free Report) EVP John Sumas sold 12,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total value of $524,633.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 102,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,251,339.40. This represents a 10.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Village Super Market Stock Up 0.0%

NASDAQ:VLGEA opened at $41.22 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.81. Village Super Market, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.08 and a 52-week high of $45.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $608.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.44.

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Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $640.96 million for the quarter. Village Super Market had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 2.37%.

Village Super Market Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Village Super Market’s dividend payout ratio is 26.18%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VLGEA. Wall Street Zen raised Village Super Market from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Village Super Market in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VLGEA. TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Village Super Market during the 3rd quarter worth $2,178,000. Bulldog Investors LLP raised its stake in Village Super Market by 184.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 151,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,660,000 after buying an additional 98,253 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Village Super Market by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 122,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,590,000 after buying an additional 16,252 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Village Super Market by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 159,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,941,000 after buying an additional 17,338 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Village Super Market by 319.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

About Village Super Market

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Village Super Market, Inc is a publicly traded supermarket operator headquartered in Springfield, New Jersey. The company operates a network of ShopRite-branded grocery stores under a membership agreement with Wakefern Food Corp., one of the largest retailer-owned cooperatives in the United States. Through its ShopRite banner, Village Super Market serves communities across northern and central New Jersey, offering a full range of grocery products from fresh produce, meat, seafood and bakery items to dairy, deli and health and beauty merchandise.

The company’s supermarkets feature an array of in-store services designed to meet diverse customer needs.

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