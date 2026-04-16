Kimberly-Clark Corporation $KMB Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NASDAQ:KMB – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,978 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $4,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KMB. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,839,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628,206 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,830,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,615,382,000 after purchasing an additional 997,397 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,048,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,274,000 after acquiring an additional 963,978 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 331.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,107,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,724,000 after acquiring an additional 851,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,406,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,268,000 after acquiring an additional 823,656 shares during the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In other news, VP Andrew Scribner sold 3,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total transaction of $317,980.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on KMB. Zacks Research downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 10th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KMB

Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ KMB opened at $96.81 on Thursday. Kimberly-Clark Corporation has a 52-week low of $92.42 and a 52-week high of $144.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.37 and a 200-day moving average of $105.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97.

Kimberly-Clark (NASDAQ:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.05. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 170.48%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Corporation will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $1.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.3%. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.35%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation is a U.S.-based multinational manufacturer of personal care and consumer tissue products. The company develops, produces and markets a range of consumer brands and professional products, including facial and bathroom tissues, disposable diapers and training pants, feminine care, incontinence products and workplace hygiene solutions. Known for consumer-facing names such as Kleenex, Huggies, Kotex, Cottonelle and Scott, as well as professional offerings under Kimberly-Clark Professional and KleenGuard, the company supplies goods to retail, healthcare and institutional customers.

Founded in 1872 in Neenah, Wisconsin, Kimberly-Clark has expanded from its 19th-century paper-making roots into a global household and workplace products company.

Further Reading

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