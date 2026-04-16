Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. $BWXT

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 263,172 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,062 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $45,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 1.2% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 3.6% in the third quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

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BWX Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of BWXT stock opened at $238.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.85, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $207.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.11. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.63 and a fifty-two week high of $240.41.

BWX Technologies Increases Dividend

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $885.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.47 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 10.28%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. BWX Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.550-4.700 EPS. Analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on BWX Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. TD Securities assumed coverage on BWX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial set a $205.00 target price on BWX Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on BWX Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised BWX Technologies from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BWX Technologies

Insider Activity at BWX Technologies

In related news, CAO Kevin James Gorman sold 1,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.71, for a total transaction of $288,570.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 114 shares in the company, valued at $24,476.94. This represents a 92.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerhard F. Burbach sold 1,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.61, for a total value of $413,673.63. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 13,327 shares of company stock worth $2,734,844 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BWX Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

BWX Technologies, Inc (NYSE: BWXT) is a specialized supplier of nuclear components and services, primarily serving the U.S. government and commercial markets. The company’s core expertise lies in the design, fabrication and servicing of nuclear propulsion systems for the U.S. Navy, where it supports the maintenance and overhaul of naval nuclear reactors. In addition to defense applications, BWXT develops small modular reactors (SMRs), nuclear fuel and related technologies for non‐defense power generation, offering scalable solutions to meet evolving energy and industrial demands.

Beyond propulsion and power systems, BWXT is a leading producer of medical radioisotopes used in diagnostic imaging and cancer treatment.

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