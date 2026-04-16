Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Sells 18,340 Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. $AVAV

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,162 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 18,340 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $49,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its position in AeroVironment by 60.0% during the third quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its position in AeroVironment by 100.0% during the third quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in AeroVironment during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in AeroVironment during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new stake in AeroVironment during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Brian Charles Shackley sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.52, for a total value of $42,504.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 5,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,340.88. This represents a 3.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen F. Page sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.52, for a total transaction of $53,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 49,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,573,082.52. This represents a 0.50% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,725 shares of company stock valued at $691,001. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVAV. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $415.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $390.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Citizens Jmp cut their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AeroVironment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $318.78.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AeroVironment

AeroVironment Price Performance

AeroVironment stock opened at $198.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.72, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $220.27 and its 200 day moving average is $281.78. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.00 and a 52-week high of $417.86.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 13.93% and a positive return on equity of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $408.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 143.4% compared to the same quarter last year. AeroVironment has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.750-3.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AeroVironment News Roundup

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AeroVironment Company Profile

(Free Report)

AeroVironment, Inc (NASDAQ:AVAV) is a technology company specializing in unmanned aerial systems (UAS), tactical missiles and precision loitering munitions, electric vehicle charging and scalable energy systems. Headquartered in Monrovia, California, the company develops solutions for defense, public safety and commercial markets. Their offerings include small UAS for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, as well as advanced weapons systems designed to meet the needs of modern military operations.

The company’s unmanned aerial systems portfolio features platforms such as the Raven, Puma and Switchblade series, which are deployed by the U.S.

See Also

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