Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Sells 18,340 Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. $AVAV

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,162 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 18,340 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $49,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its position in AeroVironment by 60.0% during the third quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its position in AeroVironment by 100.0% during the third quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in AeroVironment during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in AeroVironment during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new stake in AeroVironment during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other news, CAO Brian Charles Shackley sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.52, for a total value of $42,504.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 5,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,340.88. This represents a 3.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen F. Page sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.52, for a total transaction of $53,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 49,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,573,082.52. This represents a 0.50% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,725 shares of company stock valued at $691,001. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AeroVironment
AeroVironment Price Performance
AeroVironment stock opened at $198.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.72, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $220.27 and its 200 day moving average is $281.78. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.00 and a 52-week high of $417.86.
AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 13.93% and a positive return on equity of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $408.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 143.4% compared to the same quarter last year. AeroVironment has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.750-3.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AeroVironment News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting AeroVironment this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Large government counter‑drone contract and renewed defense spending focus — AVAV won a US$95.9 million Freedom Eagle counter‑drone award and appears to be benefiting from broader increases in autonomous/counter‑UAS budgets, refocusing valuation discussion and boosting investor interest. A Look At AeroVironment (AVAV) Valuation After New Government Counterdrone Contracts
- Positive Sentiment: New product announcement — AV introduced MAYHEM 10, a multi‑role launched effects system for air, ground and maritime deployment; this expands AVAV’s addressable defense product set and could drive near‑ and mid‑term contract opportunities. AV Introduces MAYHEM 10: Multi-Role Launched Effects System at AAAA 2026
- Positive Sentiment: High‑profile tech win — AV’s precision pointing hardware was used on NASA’s Artemis II Orion optical communications system, giving the company visible validation in space/laser‑communications tech and potential follow‑on commercial and government opportunities. AV’s Precision Hardware Points Artemis II Laser Link to Earth
- Positive Sentiment: Market reaction — reports note several defense names, including AVAV, jumped after contract news, signaling short‑term buying interest from investors rotating into defense/space plays. AeroVironment, Kratos, and Mercury Systems Shares Skyrocket, What You Need To Know
- Neutral Sentiment: Fundamentals and guidance — AVAV’s most recent quarter showed strong year‑over‑year revenue growth but an EPS miss versus consensus; management set FY26 EPS guidance of $2.75–$3.10, while analysts model higher consensus (~$3.38), leaving room for execution risk. (Background market filing and earnings reports)
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/investment pieces — some retail/investment articles highlight AVAV as a way to play Artemis II and space tech, which can attract episodic retail flows but are not formal upgrades. Looking to Profit From the Artemis II Mission? Buy RocketLab and AeroVironment Stocks.
- Negative Sentiment: Investor litigation risk — Pomerantz LLP has opened an investigation into AVAV on behalf of investors, a development that can lengthen uncertainty and add legal expenses if it becomes a formal suit. INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of AeroVironment, Inc. – AVAV
AeroVironment Company Profile
AeroVironment, Inc (NASDAQ:AVAV) is a technology company specializing in unmanned aerial systems (UAS), tactical missiles and precision loitering munitions, electric vehicle charging and scalable energy systems. Headquartered in Monrovia, California, the company develops solutions for defense, public safety and commercial markets. Their offerings include small UAS for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, as well as advanced weapons systems designed to meet the needs of modern military operations.
The company’s unmanned aerial systems portfolio features platforms such as the Raven, Puma and Switchblade series, which are deployed by the U.S.
See Also
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