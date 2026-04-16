Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC Buys 31,821 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 320.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,821 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2,080.0% in the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Aventura Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. GGM Financials LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 116.4% in the third quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 363.3% in the third quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter.

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Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $278.28 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $200.25 and a 1 year high of $281.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $270.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $263.76. The company has a market capitalization of $75.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.06.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

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