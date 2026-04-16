Alerian MLP ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJB) CEO Mary Erdoes Sells 12,345 Shares of Stock

Alerian MLP ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJB – Get Free Report) CEO Mary Erdoes sold 12,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.57, for a total transaction of $3,784,606.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 639,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,912,638.79. This represents a 1.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Alerian MLP ETN Stock Performance

Shares of AMJB stock opened at $33.57 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.66. Alerian MLP ETN has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $35.75.

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Alerian MLP ETN Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.506 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Alerian MLP ETN’s previous dividend of $0.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alerian MLP ETN

About Alerian MLP ETN

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETN by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,010,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,336,000 after buying an additional 130,000 shares during the period. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETN by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 133,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after buying an additional 32,075 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETN in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETN by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 194,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the period.

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The ALERIAN MLP INDEX ETNS DUE JANUARY 28, 2044 (AMJB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian MLP index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of 50 North American energy MLPs. Securities are selected based on distributions. AMJB was launched on Apr 2, 2009 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

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