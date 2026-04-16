Diversified Management Inc. Makes New $5.07 Million Investment in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Diversified Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 15,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,067,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Diversified Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,330,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,798,531,000 after buying an additional 1,561,779 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $15,530,622,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 17,862,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,861,776,000 after purchasing an additional 666,450 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 12,394,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,155,598,000 after purchasing an additional 32,017 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,551,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,680,740,000 after purchasing an additional 784,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

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Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $345.24 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $249.94 and a one year high of $345.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $332.37 and its 200 day moving average is $333.93. The stock has a market cap of $603.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.01.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market. The Fund typically holds the largest 1,200 to 1,300 stocks in its target index (covering nearly 95% of the index’s total market capitalization) and a representative sample of the remaining stocks.

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