Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 26,158 Shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF $PVAL

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,539,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,158 shares during the quarter. Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF comprises about 18.3% of Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.96% of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF worth $70,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 363.8% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 105,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after purchasing an additional 82,732 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. lifted its stake in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 84.5% in the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 48,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after buying an additional 22,092 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 209.7% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 167,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,629,000 after buying an additional 113,361 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 18,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the period.

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Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF stock opened at $48.59 on Thursday. Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $34.43 and a 12-month high of $49.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.42 and its 200 day moving average is $45.66. The company has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.87.

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (PVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that provides exposure to large-cap value companies in the US. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. PVAL was launched on May 25, 2021 and is managed by Putnam.

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