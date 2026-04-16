Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 63.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,353 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,097 shares during the period. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorato Capital Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3,625.0% during the third quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, American Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000.

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Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $202.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $201.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.42. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $157.09 and a 1-year high of $208.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies. The Index represents the value companies of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index. The MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index represents the universe of predominantly large-capitalization companies in the United States equity market.

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