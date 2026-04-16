Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Sells 1,472 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lowered its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,472 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for 1.0% of Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,605,000 after buying an additional 4,989 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,687,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at about $290,000. Wealth Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 283.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 24,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,587,000 after acquiring an additional 18,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1,057.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,239,000 after acquiring an additional 30,206 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Invesco QQQ Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $637.40 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $427.93 and a 12 month high of $637.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $600.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $610.11.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ News Roundup

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a $0.7328 dividend. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd.

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Invesco QQQ Company Profile

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

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