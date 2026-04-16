Lbp Am Sa Raises Holdings in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Lbp Am Sa lifted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 152,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,678 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $34,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 22,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,072,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its position in AbbVie by 5.0% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 16,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 4.6% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 120,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 117.3% during the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,135,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,685,000 after purchasing an additional 612,702 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, SVP David Ryan Purdue sold 5,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.56, for a total value of $1,221,518.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 2,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,868.24. The trade was a 66.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 22,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $5,147,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 38,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,771,510. The trade was a 36.98% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Key AbbVie News

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Evercore dropped their price target on AbbVie from $232.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $275.00 price objective on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.00.

View Our Latest Report on AbbVie

AbbVie Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $208.58 on Thursday. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.54 and a twelve month high of $244.81. The firm has a market cap of $368.80 billion, a PE ratio of 88.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.78.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $16.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.39 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 1,579.75% and a net margin of 6.91%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. AbbVie has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.370-14.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.970-3.010 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 293.22%.

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie’s product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women’s health.

Further Reading

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