PFG Investments LLC Boosts Stake in Stance Sustainable Beta ETF $CHGX

PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Stance Sustainable Beta ETF (NASDAQ:CHGX – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 424,416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,829 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC owned 0.08% of Stance Sustainable Beta ETF worth $11,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Natural Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stance Sustainable Beta ETF in the fourth quarter worth $8,238,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stance Sustainable Beta ETF by 363.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 103,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 81,331 shares during the last quarter. Stance Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stance Sustainable Beta ETF in the third quarter worth $1,364,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Stance Sustainable Beta ETF by 47.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 5,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aegis Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stance Sustainable Beta ETF in the third quarter worth $385,000.

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Stance Sustainable Beta ETF Price Performance

CHGX stock opened at $28.83 on Thursday. Stance Sustainable Beta ETF has a 1-year low of $21.66 and a 1-year high of $28.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.30 million, a P/E ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 1.05.

Stance Sustainable Beta ETF Company Profile

The AXS Change Finance ESG ETF (CHGX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 US large-cap stocks that meet diverse environmental, social, and governance standards.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stance Sustainable Beta ETF (NASDAQ:CHGX – Free Report).

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