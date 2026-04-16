Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC Acquires 86,074 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF $BSV

Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 227.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,074 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 1.8% of Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $9,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. HUB Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 26.1% during the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 11,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $78.42 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $77.78 and a 52 week high of $79.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.61 and a 200 day moving average of $78.78.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all medium and larger issues of the United States Government, investment-grade corporate, and investment-grade international dollar-denominated bonds that have maturities of between 1 and 5 years and are publicly issued.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.