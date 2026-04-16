Mizuho Issues Positive Forecast for NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Stock Price

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Mizuho from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning,MarketScreener reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, February 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.22.

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NextEra Energy Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $91.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.74. NextEra Energy has a twelve month low of $63.64 and a twelve month high of $96.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.17.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 24.93%.NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.6232 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 75.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 99,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $8,898,532.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 305,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,332,054.22. This trade represents a 24.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer James Michael May sold 7,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $646,423.47. Following the sale, the treasurer owned 26,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,411,924.13. The trade was a 21.14% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 190,816 shares of company stock worth $17,075,619. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $2,816,327,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,765.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,968,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $299,567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755,563 shares during the last quarter. Employees Provident Fund Board purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $240,840,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 9,254,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $742,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth about $177,198,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key NextEra Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting NextEra Energy this week:

NextEra Energy Company Profile

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NextEra Energy, Inc (NYSE: NEE), headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company’s principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra’s activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

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