Mizuho Issues Positive Forecast for NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Stock Price

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Mizuho from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning,MarketScreener reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, February 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.22.
Read Our Latest Research Report on NextEra Energy
NextEra Energy Trading Down 0.1%
NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 24.93%.NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.
NextEra Energy Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.6232 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 75.68%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 99,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $8,898,532.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 305,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,332,054.22. This trade represents a 24.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer James Michael May sold 7,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $646,423.47. Following the sale, the treasurer owned 26,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,411,924.13. The trade was a 21.14% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 190,816 shares of company stock worth $17,075,619. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $2,816,327,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,765.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,968,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $299,567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755,563 shares during the last quarter. Employees Provident Fund Board purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $240,840,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 9,254,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $742,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth about $177,198,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Key NextEra Energy News
Here are the key news stories impacting NextEra Energy this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Jefferies raised its price target from $87 to $92, citing confidence in NextEra’s long‑term earnings trajectory and emerging data‑center deals that could drive storage and contracted revenue upside. NextEra (NEE): Jefferies Raises Target as Data Center Deals Come Into View
- Positive Sentiment: An analyst raised NextEra’s price target by $8 (coverage note), adding to the narrative of analyst support and re‑rating momentum that can underpin the stock. Analyst Ups NextEra Energy (NEE) Price Target by $8
- Positive Sentiment: Coverage from The Motley Fool highlights NextEra as a relatively safe way to play the U.S. solar boom — positive narrative for long‑term earnings and investor demand for renewable exposure. Why NextEra Energy Is a Safe Way to Invest in the Solar Energy Boom
- Neutral Sentiment: Mizuho bumped its target to $95 but kept a “neutral” rating — price‑target lift is supportive, but the retained rating tempers conviction. Mizuho Adjusts Price Target on NextEra Energy to $95
- Neutral Sentiment: Policy developments (H.R. 8146 – Rural Utilities Service Modernization Act) could ease permitting/grant friction for utility projects over time, a potential tailwind if enacted but uncertain near term. New Bill: Representative April McClain Delaney introduces H.R. 8146
- Neutral Sentiment: Several retail/income‑oriented articles (Zacks, 247WallSt) are promoting NextEra as a dividend/passive‑income play, which can sustain retail demand but doesn’t immediately move fundamentals. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) is Attracting Investor Attention
- Negative Sentiment: Short‑term weakness: market reports show NextEra underperformed peers and traded lower in recent sessions (profit‑taking after a strong one‑year rally), pressuring the stock in the near term. NextEra Energy Inc. stock underperforms Monday
- Negative Sentiment: Recent intraday/closing reports noted modest dips while the broader market gained, reflecting rotation and short‑term profit‑taking despite positive analyst chatter. NextEra Energy (NEE) Stock Dips While Market Gains
NextEra Energy Company Profile
NextEra Energy, Inc (NYSE: NEE), headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company’s principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.
NextEra’s activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.
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