Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) Receives $7.10 Average PT from Analysts

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.1042.

A number of brokerages have commented on MCW. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Mister Car Wash from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Mister Car Wash from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Mister Car Wash from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down from $8.00) on shares of Mister Car Wash in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down from $8.00) on shares of Mister Car Wash in a report on Monday, February 23rd.

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Mister Car Wash Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCW opened at $7.00 on Thursday. Mister Car Wash has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $7.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.37.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Mister Car Wash had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $261.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mister Car Wash will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash by 1,104.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 7,535 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash by 18,260.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 8,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 5,659 shares during the last quarter.

About Mister Car Wash

(Get Free Report)

Mister Car Wash, traded on the NYSE under the ticker MCW, is a leading provider of vehicle cleaning services in the United States. The company specializes in a tiered range of wash offerings, including express exterior washes, full-service interior and exterior cleaning, and premium detailing services. In addition to one-time washes, Mister Car Wash markets unlimited monthly membership plans that grant customers access to recurring washes at participating locations.

Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Mister Car Wash has grown from a single facility to one of the largest car wash chains in the country.

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