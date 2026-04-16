Tri-Tech (OTCMKTS:TRITF) vs. Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) Head to Head Review

Tri-Tech (OTCMKTS:TRITF – Get Free Report) and Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Tri-Tech and Gorman-Rupp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

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Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tri-Tech N/A N/A N/A Gorman-Rupp 7.77% 14.06% 6.52%

Risk & Volatility

Tri-Tech has a beta of 36.31, suggesting that its share price is 3,531% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gorman-Rupp has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tri-Tech N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Gorman-Rupp $682.39 million 2.63 $53.02 million $2.01 33.92

This table compares Tri-Tech and Gorman-Rupp”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gorman-Rupp has higher revenue and earnings than Tri-Tech.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Tri-Tech and Gorman-Rupp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tri-Tech 0 0 0 0 0.00 Gorman-Rupp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Given Tri-Tech’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Tri-Tech is more favorable than Gorman-Rupp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.3% of Gorman-Rupp shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.3% of Tri-Tech shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.6% of Gorman-Rupp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Gorman-Rupp beats Tri-Tech on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tri-Tech

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Tri-Tech Holding Inc. provides consulting, engineering, procurement, construction, and technical services. Its Water, Wastewater Treatment and Municipal Infrastructure segment procures and constructs build-transfer processing equipment and processing control systems for the municipal water supply and distribution, wastewater treatment, and gray water recycling activities; and offers municipal facilities engineering and operation management services for related infrastructure construction projects. The company's Industrial Pollution Control and Safety segment provides systems for volatile organic compounds abatement, odor control, water and wastewater treatment, water recycling facilities design, engineering, procurement, and construction for oil, gas, petrochemical, and power industries. The company serves government, state-owned entities, and commercial clients. Tri-Tech Holding Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Gorman-Rupp

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The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high-pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps. Its products are used in water, wastewater, construction, dewatering, industrial, petroleum, original equipment, agriculture, fire suppression, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, military, and other liquid-handling applications. The company markets its products through a network of distributors, manufacturers’ representatives, third-party distributor catalogs, direct sales, and e-commerce. The Gorman-Rupp Company was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Mansfield, Ohio.

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