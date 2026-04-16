Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Position Increased by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1,072.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,807 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,746 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $7,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 21.2% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its stake in Netflix by 18.9% during the second quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 774 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its stake in Netflix by 12.1% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 2,115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

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Key Netflix News

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Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX opened at $107.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.77 billion, a PE ratio of 42.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.01 and a 52-week high of $134.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.97 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 43.26%. Netflix’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Netflix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.760 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $149.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have given a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.80.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Netflix

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 57,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total value of $5,468,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 73,787 shares in the company, valued at $7,046,658.50. This trade represents a 43.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 105,781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $8,773,476.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 122,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,130,291.60. This trade represents a 46.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,511,233 shares of company stock valued at $138,320,982. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

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Netflix, Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company’s primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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