QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Receives $22.60 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.60.

QNST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Lake Street Capital set a $15.00 price target on QuinStreet in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings lowered QuinStreet from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Monday. Northland Securities started coverage on QuinStreet in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley Financial raised QuinStreet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

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QuinStreet Stock Performance

Shares of QNST stock opened at $12.40 on Thursday. QuinStreet has a fifty-two week low of $10.28 and a fifty-two week high of $19.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $706.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.50.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 5.64%.The firm had revenue of $287.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QuinStreet will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of QuinStreet

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QNST. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuinStreet in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of QuinStreet by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuinStreet in the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuinStreet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuinStreet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About QuinStreet

(Get Free Report)

QuinStreet, Inc operates a technology-based performance marketing platform that connects companies with prospective customers across multiple verticals. The company specializes in data-driven lead generation for financial services, education, insurance, healthcare, and home services firms. By leveraging proprietary targeting algorithms and real-time analytics, QuinStreet manages customized digital marketing campaigns to optimize customer acquisition and retention for its clients.

Through a portfolio of consumer-facing websites and comparison platforms, QuinStreet delivers targeted visitors who are actively researching products and services.

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