iPower Stockholders Re-Elect Directors, Ratify Auditor and Approve Say-on-Pay at 2026 AGM

iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) held its 2026 Annual Meeting of Stockholders virtually on April 13, 2026, with Co-Founder, Chairman, CEO, President, and Interim CFO Chenlong Tan presiding. The company said the online format, now in its fifth year, was intended to broaden participation and allow stockholders to submit questions through a web portal following the formal business portion of the meeting.

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Meeting logistics and quorum

Tan called the meeting to order at 10:01 a.m. Eastern Time and noted that an agenda had been made available to attendees. The company’s Board of Directors set Feb. 12, 2026, as the record date for determining stockholders entitled to vote. Tan said an affidavit had been delivered attesting that the proxy statement and 2026 annual report were mailed to stockholders on or about March 4, 2026.

Election inspector and directors in attendance

According to Tan, the company had 1,293,177 shares of common stock outstanding and entitled to vote as of the record date. He said the Inspector of Election reported 793,391 shares represented in person or by proxy, equating to approximately 61.35% of the voting power, which established a quorum.

Tan introduced current board members who were on the broadcast, including Bennet Tchaikovsky, and also noted that Corporate Controller Alice Wu was present. Tan said Wu was appointed to serve both as Inspector of Election and as secretary for the meeting.

Wu stated that her oath as Inspector of Election had been submitted and would be appended to the meeting minutes. She reported that she had examined proxies and confirmed that holders of shares sufficient to constitute a quorum were present in person or represented by proxy, adding that her report would be available for inspection throughout the meeting and included with the minutes.

Proposals presented for stockholder vote

Tan outlined five proposals presented to stockholders, and he said all matters would be voted on electronically through the web portal. The proposals were:

Proposal 1: Election of five directors to serve until the 2027 annual meeting or until successors are elected and qualified. The nominees were Chenlong Tan, Yi Yang, Bennet Tchaikovsky, Hanxi Li, and Yue Guo.

Election of five directors to serve until the 2027 annual meeting or until successors are elected and qualified. The nominees were Chenlong Tan, Yi Yang, Bennet Tchaikovsky, Hanxi Li, and Yue Guo. Proposal 2: Ratification of HTL International, LLC as the company’s independent accountant for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2026.

Ratification of HTL International, LLC as the company’s independent accountant for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2026. Proposal 3: Advisory approval of executive compensation as described in the proxy statement.

Advisory approval of executive compensation as described in the proxy statement. Proposal 4: Approval of any adjournment of the annual meeting, if necessary or appropriate, including to solicit additional votes or establish a quorum.

Approval of any adjournment of the annual meeting, if necessary or appropriate, including to solicit additional votes or establish a quorum. Proposal 5: Authorization to transact other business properly presented at the annual meeting or any adjournment.

Motions and preliminary voting results

Wu, speaking as a stockholder, made a motion that Proposals 1, 2, and 3 be approved, stating that there was no need to delay the meeting and that there was no other business properly presented for a vote at that time. She added that Proposals 4 and 5 did not need to be addressed. Tchaikovsky, also speaking as a stockholder, seconded the motion.

Tan invited stockholders to submit comments on the proposals via the web portal, and said there were no comments from stockholders in attendance. He opened the polls at 10:08 a.m. Eastern Time and later declared the polls closed.

Wu then reported preliminary voting results, stating that all nominees for election to the board had been duly elected, the appointment of the company’s independent accountants for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2026 had been approved, and the company’s named executive officer compensation had been approved on an advisory basis.

Wu said the company would report final vote results in a Form 8-K to be filed within four business days of the meeting.

Adjournment

With no further business presented, Tan adjourned the annual meeting. The operator then thanked participants and ended the webcast.

About iPower (NASDAQ:IPW)

iPower Inc operates as an online retailer and supplier of consumer home, garden, and pet products for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers grow light systems; advanced heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media products. It also provides general gardening products, including environmental sensors and controls; and home products, which comprise commercial fans, floor and wall fans, storage and shelving units, and chairs.

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