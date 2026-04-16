Invariant Investment Management Buys New Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Invariant Investment Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,975,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 3.2% of Invariant Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Clarity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. EWA LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. EWA LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,748,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter.

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Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.8%

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $643.45 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $467.33 and a twelve month high of $643.79. The company has a market capitalization of $879.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $619.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $623.07.

(Free Report)

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

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