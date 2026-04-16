Invariant Investment Management Buys New Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Invariant Investment Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,975,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 3.2% of Invariant Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Clarity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. EWA LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. EWA LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,748,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter.
Key Headlines Impacting Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
Here are the key news stories impacting Vanguard S&P 500 ETF this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Big tech pushed the S&P 500 and Nasdaq to record highs, a primary driver lifting VOO because the ETF tracks the index and is heavy in those names. Tech Stocks Power S&P 500 and Nasdaq to Records
- Positive Sentiment: The CBOE Volatility Index has fallen from the 30s back into the mid‑teens, easing risk premia and encouraging buyers of broad‑market ETFs like VOO. Lower realized/expected volatility supports inflows into large‑cap equities. Wall Street’s biggest fear gauge is fading. That means investors may want to buy the dip
- Positive Sentiment: Commentary notes the S&P 500 has surged to fresh highs despite geopolitical uncertainty — analysts argue momentum can persist, supporting continued demand for index exposure via VOO. The S&P 500 Just Surged to a Record High Despite a War. Why It May Keep Rising.
- Positive Sentiment: News flow suggesting de‑escalation (political signals and comments from officials) is reducing tail‑risk concerns — a short‑term catalyst for equities and for VOO inflows. Stock Market Today: S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures Gain As Trump Fuels De‑Escalation Hopes
- Neutral Sentiment: Software and AI‑related stocks look cheaper versus earlier in the AI boom; their valuation path will influence VOO performance given the sector’s weight in the index. This is a potential tailwind if valuations re-rate, but not guaranteed. Software Stocks Look Cheap as S&P 500 Rallies. Are They a Buy?
- Neutral Sentiment: Multiple advisory pieces continue to recommend broad ETFs (and VOO‑style core holdings) as a simple, diversified approach — supportive for long‑term flows but mixed for short‑term trading. 2 Slam‑Dunk ETFs You Can Buy With Confidence Using Your 2026 Tax Refund
- Negative Sentiment: Some market commentators warn indices are overextended and may stall or correct — a risk for VOO since it mirrors broad‑market moves and is concentrated in large caps. Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones 30 and S&P 500 Forecasts – US Indices Stall in Early Hours
- Negative Sentiment: Today’s advance has occurred on below‑average volume for VOO, which can signal a narrower rally and greater vulnerability to a reversal on negative news. (Fund trading data and session volume context.)
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.8%
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.
Further Reading
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