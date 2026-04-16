Comcast (CMCSA) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Comcast (NASDAQ: CMCSA) recently:

4/8/2026 – Comcast had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by Weiss Ratings.

4/8/2026 – Comcast had its price target lowered by BNP Paribas Exane from $26.00 to $25.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

4/1/2026 – Comcast had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from $35.25 to $34.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/31/2026 – Comcast was upgraded by Zacks Research from “strong sell” to “hold”.

3/26/2026 – Comcast had its price target lowered by BNP Paribas Exane from $27.00 to $26.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

3/25/2026 – Comcast had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $30.00 to $28.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/14/2026 – Comcast was upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “hold”.

2/24/2026 – Comcast was downgraded by BNP Paribas Exane from “neutral” to “underperform”. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock.

2/20/2026 – Comcast was downgraded by Zacks Research from “hold” to “strong sell”.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.58%.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Michael J. Cavanagh sold 57,947 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total transaction of $1,892,549.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 622,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,325,493.76. This trade represents a 8.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) is a diversified global media and technology company headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Its principal operations are organized around Comcast Cable, which provides broadband internet, video, voice and wireless services to residential and business customers in the United States under the Xfinity and Comcast Business brands, and NBCUniversal, a media and entertainment group that develops, produces and distributes content across broadcast and cable networks, film, and streaming platforms.

NBCUniversal’s assets include the NBC broadcast network, a portfolio of cable channels, Universal Pictures and other film and television production businesses, and the Peacock streaming service.

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