Procter & Gamble (PG) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) recently:

4/14/2026 – Procter & Gamble had its price target lowered by Raymond James Financial, Inc. from $175.00 to $170.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/14/2026 – Procter & Gamble had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $155.00 to $146.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/10/2026 – Procter & Gamble had its price target lowered by Bank of America Corporation from $171.00 to $167.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/9/2026 – Procter & Gamble had its price target lowered by Royal Bank Of Canada from $172.00 to $167.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/8/2026 – Procter & Gamble had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $159.00 to $155.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/8/2026 – Procter & Gamble had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $150.00 to $142.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/8/2026 – Procter & Gamble had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $177.00 to $158.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/7/2026 – Procter & Gamble had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $170.00 to $166.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/1/2026 – Procter & Gamble had its price target lowered by TD Cowen from $156.00 to $142.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/30/2026 – Procter & Gamble had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $171.00 to $162.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/27/2026 – Procter & Gamble had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by Weiss Ratings.

3/24/2026 – Procter & Gamble was downgraded by Erste Group Bank AG from “buy” to “hold”.

2/18/2026 – Procter & Gamble was upgraded by Erste Group Bank AG from “hold” to “buy”.

2/17/2026 – Procter & Gamble had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Wells Fargo & Company. They now have a $177.00 price target on the stock.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a $1.0885 dividend. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 62.52%.

Get Procter & Gamble Company (The) alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 15,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.28, for a total transaction of $2,461,625.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 44,735 shares in the company, valued at $7,259,595.80. The trade was a 25.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 1,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.46, for a total transaction of $288,463.14. Following the sale, the insider owned 30,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,818,083.90. The trade was a 5.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 348,618 shares of company stock valued at $55,462,643. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world’s largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G’s product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Company (The) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble Company (The) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.