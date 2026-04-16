Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Lowers Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. $TSN

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 729,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,772 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $42,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Palouse Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,647,000 after buying an additional 8,257 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 82,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,848,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 79,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,676,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 1,402.5% in the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 60,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,545,000 after buying an additional 56,449 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Argus upgraded Tyson Foods to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Tyson Foods from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.45.

Tyson Foods Trading Down 2.6%

NYSE TSN opened at $63.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.88. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.56 and a twelve month high of $66.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.03, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.44.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.04). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $14.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 364.29%.

Tyson Foods Profile

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc (NYSE: TSN) is a multinational food company primarily engaged in the production, processing and marketing of protein-based and prepared food products. Founded in 1935 and headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas, the company is one of the world’s largest processors of chicken, beef and pork. Its operations span live animal procurement and farming relationships through slaughter, further processing and distribution, supplying raw protein and value-added prepared foods to retail, foodservice and industrial customers.

The company’s product portfolio covers fresh and frozen meats, branded and private-label prepared foods, and a range of value-added items such as ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook meals, snack and sandwich meats.

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