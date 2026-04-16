Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for BTGO (BTGO)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of BTGO (NYSE: BTGO) in the last few weeks:

4/1/2026 – BTGO had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $17.00 to $14.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/27/2026 – BTGO had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $12.00 to $10.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/27/2026 – BTGO had its price target lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald from $18.00 to $17.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/27/2026 – BTGO had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Wedbush. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

3/27/2026 – BTGO had its price target lowered by Rosenblatt Securities from $17.00 to $15.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/27/2026 – BTGO had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

3/18/2026 – BTGO had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $18.00 to $17.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/21/2026 – BTGO was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from “hold” to “sell”.

2/18/2026 – BTGO was upgraded by Zacks Research to “hold”.

2/17/2026 – BTGO was upgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to “hold”.

2/17/2026 – BTGO was upgraded by Clear Str Llc to “strong-buy”.

2/17/2026 – BTGO is now covered by Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

2/17/2026 – BTGO is now covered by Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

2/17/2026 – BTGO is now covered by Compass Point. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

2/17/2026 – BTGO is now covered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

2/17/2026 – BTGO is now covered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock.

2/17/2026 – BTGO is now covered by Cantor Fitzgerald. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

2/17/2026 – BTGO is now covered by Mizuho. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

2/17/2026 – BTGO is now covered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

2/17/2026 – BTGO is now covered by Rosenblatt Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

2/17/2026 – BTGO is now covered by Craig Hallum. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

2/17/2026 – BTGO is now covered by Wedbush. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

2/16/2026 – BTGO was upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. to “hold”.

Insider Activity

In other news, CRO Chen Fang sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $4,185,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive directly owned 1,233,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,648,639.34. The trade was a 16.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Edward Reginelli sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $753,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 539,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,022,860. The trade was a 7.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 436,007 shares of company stock valued at $7,298,757 over the last three months.

BitGo Holdings Inc is the digital asset infrastructure company delivering custody, wallets, staking, trading, financing, stablecoins and settlement services from regulated cold storage. BitGo Holdings Inc is based in NEW YORK.

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