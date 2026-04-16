Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) CEO Eric Dube Sells 64,000 Shares of Stock

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) CEO Eric Dube sold 64,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total transaction of $2,629,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 432,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,787,285.74. This trade represents a 12.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Travere Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TVTX opened at $40.95 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.88 and a 12-month high of $43.31. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.50 and a beta of 0.86.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on TVTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travere Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 2.6% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 2,146,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,308,000 after purchasing an additional 55,407 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $3,872,000. Palisades Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $5,264,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 16.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 194,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 27,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $3,095,000.

Travere Therapeutics News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Travere Therapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: FDA grants full approval for Filspari in focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), expanding Travere’s rare kidney-disease franchise, adding an estimated ~30,000 patients to the U.S. addressable market and supporting multi-year revenue/earnings upside. Article Title

FDA grants full approval for Filspari in focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), expanding Travere’s rare kidney-disease franchise, adding an estimated ~30,000 patients to the U.S. addressable market and supporting multi-year revenue/earnings upside. Positive Sentiment: Market reacted strongly to the approval — shares jumped about ~37% on the news as investors priced in first-mover status, premium pricing potential and material volume-driven revenue growth for Filspari. Article Title

Market reacted strongly to the approval — shares jumped about ~37% on the news as investors priced in first-mover status, premium pricing potential and material volume-driven revenue growth for Filspari. Positive Sentiment: Multiple brokerages raised ratings/price targets following the approval (examples: Canaccord to $56, Guggenheim to $54, Piper Sandler to $49 overweight, Wedbush to $44, HC Wainwright reaffirmed buy). These upgrades signal increased analyst confidence in TAM expansion and revenue trajectory. Article Title

Multiple brokerages raised ratings/price targets following the approval (examples: Canaccord to $56, Guggenheim to $54, Piper Sandler to $49 overweight, Wedbush to $44, HC Wainwright reaffirmed buy). These upgrades signal increased analyst confidence in TAM expansion and revenue trajectory. Neutral Sentiment: Guggenheim issued a positive forecast note on TVTX that accompanies their price-target lift; this is incremental institutional support but not a guarantee of sustained momentum. Article Title

Guggenheim issued a positive forecast note on TVTX that accompanies their price-target lift; this is incremental institutional support but not a guarantee of sustained momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Unusually high options activity and elevated trading volume were reported around the approval-related move, indicating heightened short-term speculation and positioning that can amplify volatility. Article Title

Unusually high options activity and elevated trading volume were reported around the approval-related move, indicating heightened short-term speculation and positioning that can amplify volatility. Neutral Sentiment: Company-hosted commentary/transcripts and mainstream coverage (Seeking Alpha slides/transcript, MSN health reports) are providing more detail on label scope and commercial plans; useful for modeling uptake but not yet concrete sales figures. Article Title

Company-hosted commentary/transcripts and mainstream coverage (Seeking Alpha slides/transcript, MSN health reports) are providing more detail on label scope and commercial plans; useful for modeling uptake but not yet concrete sales figures. Negative Sentiment: Some analysts caution that recent earnings-estimate revision trends may limit further near-term upside despite the approval; elevated expectations and heavy short-term speculative flows raise the risk of a pullback or consolidation. Article Title

About Travere Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: TVTX) is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in San Diego, California, dedicated to the development and commercialization of therapies for rare kidney and genetic disorders. The company’s mission is to address unmet needs in conditions with limited treatment options by focusing on diseases that affect small patient populations. Travere combines research, development and commercial capabilities to bring innovative medicines to market.

The company’s lead product is sparsentan, a dual endothelin angiotensin receptor antagonist that has received accelerated approval from the U.S.

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