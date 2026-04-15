IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Trading Up 3.3% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) were up 3.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.84 and last traded at $29.7340. Approximately 15,026,382 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 20,631,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.79.

IonQ News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting IonQ this week:

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on IONQ shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of IonQ in a report on Thursday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of IonQ from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of IonQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of IonQ from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of IonQ in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IonQ presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.45.

IonQ Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.32. The stock has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of -14.37 and a beta of 2.80.

Insider Transactions at IonQ

In other IonQ news, Director William J. Teuber, Jr. acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.38 per share, for a total transaction of $115,140.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 9,413 shares in the company, valued at $361,270.94. The trade was a 46.78% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John W. Raymond sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total transaction of $93,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 83,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,326.42. The trade was a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,581 shares of company stock worth $316,156. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IonQ

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IONQ. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IonQ by 700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its holdings in IonQ by 485.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank raised its holdings in IonQ by 112.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in IonQ by 171.8% during the 4th quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in IonQ by 3,800.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. 41.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IonQ Company Profile

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IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service. It also provides contracts associated with the design, development, and construction of specialized quantum computing hardware systems; maintenance and support services; and consulting services related to co-developing algorithms on quantum computing systems.

Further Reading

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