Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Has $41.37 Million Stock Holdings in Aptiv PLC $APTV

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. trimmed its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 543,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 19,848 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $41,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APTV. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Aptiv by 502.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 15,557 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 12,973 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in Aptiv by 439.2% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 76,109 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,528,000 after buying an additional 61,994 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in Aptiv by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 9,511 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 4,998 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Aptiv by 452.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Aptiv by 523.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Aptiv Price Performance

NYSE APTV opened at $58.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $50.06 and a 12-month high of $88.93. The company has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 76.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.84 and its 200-day moving average is $77.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.04. Aptiv had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Aptiv has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.550-1.750 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.150-8.750 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APTV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Aptiv from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Fox Advisors upgraded shares of Aptiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.37.

Read Our Latest Research Report on APTV

Key Headlines Impacting Aptiv

Here are the key news stories impacting Aptiv this week:

Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs upgraded Aptiv to “strong-buy,” providing supportive analyst momentum for the name. Zacks Article

Goldman Sachs upgraded Aptiv to “strong-buy,” providing supportive analyst momentum for the name. Positive Sentiment: TD Cowen cut its price target slightly (from $93 to $90) but kept a “buy” rating — the street-level view still implies large upside from current levels. Benzinga

TD Cowen cut its price target slightly (from $93 to $90) but kept a “buy” rating — the street-level view still implies large upside from current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts’ consensus remains moderately positive with a “Moderate Buy” consensus, indicating mixed but tilted-bullish expectations. Consensus Article

Analysts’ consensus remains moderately positive with a “Moderate Buy” consensus, indicating mixed but tilted-bullish expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Media pieces are assessing Aptiv’s valuation after recent share weakness, keeping the company in focus for investors weighing upside vs. downside risks. Yahoo Finance

Media pieces are assessing Aptiv’s valuation after recent share weakness, keeping the company in focus for investors weighing upside vs. downside risks. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage in The Globe and Mail highlights analyst views alongside peer consumer-cyclical names, offering context but no new catalyst. Globe & Mail

Coverage in The Globe and Mail highlights analyst views alongside peer consumer-cyclical names, offering context but no new catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks reported the recent intraday decline, noting market-level moves but not a firm fundamental catalyst. Zacks Report

Zacks reported the recent intraday decline, noting market-level moves but not a firm fundamental catalyst. Negative Sentiment: BNP Paribas Exane lowered its price target from $107 to $83 (still “outperform”), cutting implied upside and likely contributing to downward pressure. TickerReport

BNP Paribas Exane lowered its price target from $107 to $83 (still “outperform”), cutting implied upside and likely contributing to downward pressure. Negative Sentiment: Oppenheimer reduced its price target from $106 to $84 while maintaining an “outperform” rating—another notable target cut that reduces consensus upside. MarketScreener

Aptiv Profile

(Free Report)

Aptiv plc is a global automotive technology company that develops safer, greener and more connected solutions for the mobility industry. The company designs and supplies advanced electrical architectures, electronic systems and software that enable vehicle connectivity, active safety, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving capabilities. Aptiv’s customers include major automakers and mobility service providers seeking to integrate higher levels of automation, electrification and software-defined features into production vehicles and mobility platforms.

Product and service offerings span vehicle electrical systems and wiring, connectors and harnesses, high-voltage electrification components, power electronics and charging solutions, sensors and compute platforms that support ADAS and autonomous functions, and the software and services required to integrate and manage these systems.

Further Reading

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