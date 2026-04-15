First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF $FTSM Holdings Lifted by McGuire Investment Group LLC

McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,791 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.14% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $8,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 70,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,215,000 after purchasing an additional 10,626 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 298,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,929,000 after purchasing an additional 108,007 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mainsail Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 301,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,047,000 after buying an additional 10,737 shares in the last quarter.

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First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock opened at $59.90 on Wednesday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1 year low of $59.74 and a 1 year high of $60.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.98.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.208 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

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