Steinberganna Wealth Management Acquires 6,081 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCIT

Steinberganna Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,081 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Steinberganna Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Steinberganna Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCIT. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 82,297,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,922,020,000 after purchasing an additional 5,909,857 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,438,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,729,000 after buying an additional 927,083 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,372,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,431,000 after buying an additional 286,124 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,061,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,741,000 after buying an additional 189,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 4,620,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,662,000 after buying an additional 431,590 shares in the last quarter.

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Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VCIT opened at $83.43 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.80. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.15 and a 12 month high of $84.84.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were issued a $0.3438 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S. dollar denominated, investment-grade, fixed rate, taxable securities issued by industrial, utility, and financial companies with maturities between 5 and 10 years. Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment adisory services to the Fund.

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