Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Research

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Standard Chartered Stock Performance

SCBFY opened at $48.20 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.30. Standard Chartered has a one year low of $26.86 and a one year high of $53.20.

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About Standard Chartered

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Standard Chartered PLC is a leading international banking group headquartered in London, with a heritage dating back to the 19th century. The bank was formed in 1969 through the merger of Standard Bank of British South Africa and Chartered Bank of India, Australia and China, combining deep roots in emerging markets with a global footprint. Over more than 150 years of operations, Standard Chartered has built a reputation for expertise in trade finance, corporate banking and cross-border transactions.

The company offers a broad range of financial products and services, including corporate and institutional banking, retail banking, wealth management, treasury and capital markets solutions.

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