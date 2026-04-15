San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 58,270 Shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF $DIVB

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB – Free Report) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 297,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,270 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend ETF accounts for about 2.6% of San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 1.62% of iShares Core Dividend ETF worth $15,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Shaker Investments LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000.

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iShares Core Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:DIVB opened at $55.18 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.71. iShares Core Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.82 and a fifty-two week high of $57.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares Core Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Dividend and Buyback ETF (DIVB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend and Buyback index. The fund tracks an index of all-cap US stocks that have a history of dividend payments and\u002For share buybacks. DIVB was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

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