M Winkworth (LON:WINK) Releases Earnings Results

M Winkworth (LON:WINK – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 12.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. M Winkworth had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The firm had revenue of GBX 1,074 million for the quarter.

M Winkworth Stock Up 2.9%

Shares of M Winkworth stock opened at GBX 175 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 175.63 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 185.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.68. M Winkworth has a 52-week low of GBX 157 and a 52-week high of GBX 220. The company has a market cap of £22.59 million, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.33.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital Group reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of M Winkworth in a research report on Wednesday.

M Winkworth Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

M Winkworth PLC operates as a franchisor to the Winkworth estate agencies in the United Kingdom. It provides estate agency sales franchising, residential lettings, and letting and property management services under the Winkworth brand. The company was founded in 1835 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

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