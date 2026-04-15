BNP Paribas Exane Upgrades Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) to Strong Sell

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at BNP Paribas Exane to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on JCI. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Evercore began coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.33.

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Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of JCI opened at $142.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.39. Johnson Controls International has a 1 year low of $73.55 and a 1 year high of $146.49.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 14.17%.The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.700-4.700 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.110-1.110 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total value of $513,216.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 24,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,460,358.88. The trade was a 12.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd M. Grabowski sold 6,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $816,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 34,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,699,376.40. The trade was a 14.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maseco LLP grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Maseco LLP now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Roxbury Financial LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 140.9% during the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Controls International

(Get Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc is a global diversified technology and multi‑industrial company that develops products, services and solutions for buildings and energy storage. The company’s core focus is on improving building efficiency, safety and sustainability through a combination of HVAC equipment, building controls and automation, fire and security systems, and related services. Johnson Controls traces its roots to 1885, when inventor Warren S. Johnson developed an electric room thermostat; over its long history the company has expanded from controls into a broad set of building‑related technologies and, through corporate transactions, into a global provider of integrated building solutions.

Johnson Controls’ product and service portfolio includes heating, ventilation and air‑conditioning equipment, chillers, air handlers and related mechanical systems, together with building automation and control platforms that monitor and manage energy use, indoor environmental quality and security.

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