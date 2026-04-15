Sun Hung Kai Properties (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Research

Sun Hung Kai Properties (OTCMKTS:SUHJY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Sun Hung Kai Properties Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of OTCMKTS SUHJY opened at $17.78 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.47. Sun Hung Kai Properties has a 12-month low of $8.77 and a 12-month high of $18.67.

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Sun Hung Kai Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sun Hung Kai Properties (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) is a Hong Kong-based real estate developer and property investor, widely recognized as one of the territory’s largest and most influential property companies. The firm is primarily engaged in the development, sale and leasing of residential, commercial and industrial properties, as well as the ownership and management of investment properties such as shopping centres, office towers and hotels. It is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and also maintains an over‑the‑counter quotation in the United States.

The company’s core activities include land acquisition and project development, property sales, long‑term leasing and property management.

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