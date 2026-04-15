Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Research

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ESLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Elbit Systems from $580.00 to $930.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Elbit Systems in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $667.00.

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Elbit Systems Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of ESLT stock opened at $920.79 on Monday. Elbit Systems has a 1 year low of $369.00 and a 1 year high of $1,016.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $829.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $649.71. The company has a market cap of $40.93 billion, a PE ratio of 81.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.16.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The aerospace company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.33. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 6.73%.The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Research analysts predict that Elbit Systems will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jonathan Ariel sold 7,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $887.40, for a total transaction of $6,792,159.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Yoram Shmuely sold 7,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $887.40, for a total value of $6,792,159.60. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,736 shares of company stock valued at $61,883,726. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Elbit Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in Elbit Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new stake in Elbit Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Leonteq Securities AG bought a new stake in Elbit Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Elbit Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

Key Elbit Systems News

Here are the key news stories impacting Elbit Systems this week:

About Elbit Systems

(Get Free Report)

Elbit Systems Ltd. is an Israel-based defense electronics company that designs, develops and supplies a broad range of systems for military, homeland security and commercial aviation customers. The company focuses on integrated, platform-level solutions that combine sensors, communications, command-and-control software and weapons integration to support intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR), force protection and mission management.

Its product and service portfolio spans unmanned aircraft systems, electro-optic and signal intelligence systems, electronic warfare and communications equipment, avionics and mission systems for military and commercial aircraft, and land and naval systems.

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