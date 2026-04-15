Kestra Medical Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMTS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Kestra Medical Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMTS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.40.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KMTS shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Kestra Medical Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Kestra Medical Technologies in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Kestra Medical Technologies from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KMTS

Kestra Medical Technologies Stock Up 5.2%

Shares of Kestra Medical Technologies stock opened at $19.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a current ratio of 7.32. Kestra Medical Technologies has a one year low of $13.25 and a one year high of $30.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.35.

Kestra Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:KMTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $24.55 million for the quarter. Kestra Medical Technologies had a negative return on equity of 65.49% and a negative net margin of 171.87%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian Daniel Webster sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total value of $304,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 364,786 shares in the company, valued at $7,394,212.22. This trade represents a 3.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,030,050. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kestra Medical Technologies

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Kestra Medical Technologies by 137.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,369,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529,851 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kestra Medical Technologies by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,688,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,775,000 after purchasing an additional 428,996 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Kestra Medical Technologies by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,491,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,449,000 after purchasing an additional 179,885 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kestra Medical Technologies by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,269,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,671,000 after purchasing an additional 65,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Kestra Medical Technologies by 180.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 951,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,221,000 after acquiring an additional 612,343 shares during the last quarter.

About Kestra Medical Technologies

(Get Free Report)

We are a commercial-stage, wearable medical device and digital healthcare company focused on transforming patient outcomes in cardiovascular disease using monitoring and therapeutic intervention technologies that are intuitive, intelligent, and connected. We have developed and are commercializing our Cardiac Recovery System platform, a comprehensive and advanced system that integrates monitoring, therapeutic treatment, digital health, and patient support services into a single, unified solution. The cornerstone of our Cardiac Recovery System platform is the ASSURE WCD, a next generation wearable cardioverter defibrillator (“WCD”) used to protect patients at an elevated risk of sudden cardiac arrest (“SCA”), a major public health problem that accounts for approximately 50% of all cardiovascular deaths in the U.S.

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