PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Given New $173.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $169.00 to $173.00 in a research note issued on Friday,MarketScreener reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PEP. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $154.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $176.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.05.

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PepsiCo Trading Up 2.1%

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $158.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $216.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.40. PepsiCo has a 52-week low of $127.60 and a 52-week high of $171.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $160.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $19.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.89 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.92% and a net margin of 8.77%.The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. PepsiCo has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.465-8.628 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of PepsiCo

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 59,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,031,000 after buying an additional 6,574 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter worth approximately $251,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 138.5% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 3,790 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its position in PepsiCo by 10.1% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 38,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 45.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 536,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,789,000 after purchasing an additional 167,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting PepsiCo this week:

PepsiCo Company Profile

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PepsiCo, Inc (NASDAQ: PEP) is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay’s, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

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