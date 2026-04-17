Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 806,849 shares, a decrease of 15.5% from the March 15th total of 955,124 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 322,443 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Booking Stock Performance
NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $189.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.20. Booking has a fifty-two week low of $150.62 and a fifty-two week high of $233.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $171.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.40.
Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $48.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $46.88. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. Booking had a net margin of 20.08% and a negative return on equity of 128.99%. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Booking will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current year.
Booking Cuts Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
BKNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark lowered their price target on Booking from $256.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 19th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $260.00 to $237.40 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $244.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $236.80 target price on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.47.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Booking
Insider Buying and Selling at Booking
In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 16,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.36, for a total transaction of $3,100,331.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 298,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,269,532.64. This trade represents a 5.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.21, for a total transaction of $204,214.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,288,502.40. This trade represents a 4.55% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,751 shares of company stock worth $10,343,629. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Booking
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. J. Stern & Co. LLP grew its stake in Booking by 191,965.8% during the 4th quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 2,832,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,171,489,000 after buying an additional 2,831,495 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,271,041,000. HF Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Booking by 28,353.8% during the 4th quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 204,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,094,083,000 after acquiring an additional 203,580 shares during the last quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 862.0% in the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 218,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,167,890,000 after purchasing an additional 195,411 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Booking by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 966,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,173,899,000 after purchasing an additional 128,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.
Booking Company Profile
Booking Holdings Inc is a global online travel company that operates a portfolio of consumer brands and technology platforms that facilitate the search for and booking of travel services. The company’s businesses focus on accommodations, transportation and related travel services through consumer-facing websites and apps as well as partner distribution channels. Booking Holdings was originally founded as Priceline in the late 1990s and adopted the Booking Holdings name in 2018; it is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.
Its core offerings include online reservations for hotels, vacation rentals and other lodging; flight and car rental search and booking; and ancillary services that support travel planning and on-property experiences.
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