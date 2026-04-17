Short Interest in Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ:BOXL) Increases By 34.2%

Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 190,555 shares, a growth of 34.2% from the March 15th total of 141,952 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,164,711 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 21.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Boxlight Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:BOXL opened at $1.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.29 and its 200 day moving average is $4.23. Boxlight has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $60.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.94.

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Institutional Trading of Boxlight

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOXL. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Boxlight during the 3rd quarter valued at $802,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new position in Boxlight during the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Scientech Research LLC bought a new stake in Boxlight in the third quarter worth about $33,000. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on BOXL shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Boxlight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Boxlight in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BOXL

Boxlight Company Profile

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Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ: BOXL) is a technology company specializing in interactive display solutions and collaborative learning systems. The company designs, manufactures and distributes a range of hardware and software products aimed at enhancing engagement in educational and corporate environments. Boxlight’s portfolio includes interactive flat-panel displays, digital whiteboards, ultra-short-throw projectors and touch-enabled accessories that facilitate hands-on instruction and group collaboration.

Complementing its hardware offerings, Boxlight provides proprietary software platforms such as ClassFlow, which enable cloud-based lesson delivery, real-time assessment and content management.

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