Short Interest in Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTI) Decreases By 25.7%

Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 980,398 shares, a decrease of 25.7% from the March 15th total of 1,319,042 shares. Currently, 11.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 727,945 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Ascent Solar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ascent Solar Technologies

Ascent Solar Technologies Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new stake in Ascent Solar Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ascent Solar Technologies by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 12,588 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Ascent Solar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ascent Solar Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ascent Solar Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. 10.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ASTI opened at $6.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.28. Ascent Solar Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $9.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.95.

Ascent Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:ASTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ascent Solar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 261.07% and a negative net margin of 10,041.03%.The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.

About Ascent Solar Technologies

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Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ:ASTI) develops and manufactures thin-film photovoltaic modules based on copper indium gallium selenide (CIGS) semiconductor technology. Designed for lightweight, flexible and durable integration, Ascent Solar’s products are well-suited to mobile and off-grid applications where conventional rigid panels are impractical. The company’s portfolio includes both rollable and laminate modules that can be bonded onto a variety of surfaces, from textiles and curved structures to aerospace platforms.

Ascent Solar’s modules target a diverse set of end markets, including military and defense sectors, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), consumer electronics, automotive and building-integrated photovoltaics (BIPV).

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