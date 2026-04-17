Short Interest in Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTI) Decreases By 25.7%

Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 980,398 shares, a decrease of 25.7% from the March 15th total of 1,319,042 shares. Currently, 11.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 727,945 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Ascent Solar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASTI
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ascent Solar Technologies
Ascent Solar Technologies Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ASTI opened at $6.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.28. Ascent Solar Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $9.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.95.
Ascent Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:ASTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ascent Solar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 261.07% and a negative net margin of 10,041.03%.The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.
About Ascent Solar Technologies
Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ:ASTI) develops and manufactures thin-film photovoltaic modules based on copper indium gallium selenide (CIGS) semiconductor technology. Designed for lightweight, flexible and durable integration, Ascent Solar’s products are well-suited to mobile and off-grid applications where conventional rigid panels are impractical. The company’s portfolio includes both rollable and laminate modules that can be bonded onto a variety of surfaces, from textiles and curved structures to aerospace platforms.
Ascent Solar’s modules target a diverse set of end markets, including military and defense sectors, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), consumer electronics, automotive and building-integrated photovoltaics (BIPV).
Further Reading
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