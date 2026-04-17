Short Interest in Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) Drops By 21.3%

Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 29,421 shares, a drop of 21.3% from the March 15th total of 37,367 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,413 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Aware in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Sell”.

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Aware Price Performance

NASDAQ AWRE opened at $1.25 on Friday. Aware has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $27 million, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.91.

Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Aware had a negative return on equity of 21.19% and a negative net margin of 33.97%.The business had revenue of $4.66 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aware

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Aware in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aware in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aware by 71.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,595 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 14,436 shares during the period. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aware in the third quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aware by 14.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

About Aware

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Aware, Inc is a technology company specializing in biometric software and image processing solutions. Its core offerings include fingerprint, face and iris recognition algorithms, biometric template management, and mobile enrolment tools designed to capture and verify identities in secure environments. The company’s software development kits (SDKs) and web services APIs enable system integrators, device manufacturers and application developers to embed biometric and forensic capabilities into their products and services.

Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts, Aware evolved from an imaging technology provider into a leading vendor of biometric software.

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