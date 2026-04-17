Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF $IWV

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. owned about 0.10% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $19,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UNC Management Company Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. UNC Management Company Inc. now owns 578,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 16.0% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 450,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,217,000 after purchasing an additional 61,982 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 349,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 320,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,583,000 after purchasing an additional 16,741 shares during the period. Finally, Tlwm increased its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Tlwm now owns 295,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $399.40 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $288.86 and a 1 year high of $399.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $383.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $385.26.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index). It serves as the underlying index for Russell 3000 Growth and Value series and the Russell 1000 and Russell 2000 Indexes, as well as their respective Growth and Value series. The Fund invests in sectors, such as technology, financial services, consumer discretionary, healthcare, producer durables, energy, consumer staples, utilities, materials & processing and S-T Securities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.