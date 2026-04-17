Welch Group LLC Has $65.53 Million Stock Position in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Welch Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 429,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,758 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises 2.5% of Welch Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $65,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 530,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $80,869,000 after buying an additional 59,964 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Chevron by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 432,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,765,000 after purchasing an additional 5,356 shares in the last quarter. J.M. Arbour LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Iams Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inman Jager Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Inman Jager Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,049 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. HSBC raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Chevron from $174.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.21.

Chevron Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $188.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $374.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.60. Chevron Corporation has a 12 month low of $132.33 and a 12 month high of $214.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $192.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.77.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $45.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.18 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 6.51%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $1.78 per share. This represents a $7.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.91%.

Key Chevron News

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other news, insider Alana K. Knowles sold 2,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.28, for a total transaction of $441,338.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Benjamin Walz sold 11,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.58, for a total value of $2,187,528.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 779,407 shares of company stock valued at $145,972,971. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron’s core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

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