Research Analysts Set Expectations for TOMZ Q1 Earnings

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Free Report) – HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 14th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal anticipates that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for TOMI Environmental Solutions’ current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for TOMI Environmental Solutions’ Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2029 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2030 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

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Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce”.

TOMI Environmental Solutions Price Performance

TOMZ stock opened at $0.58 on Wednesday. TOMI Environmental Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.77. The firm has a market cap of $11.90 million, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.65.

TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.07). TOMI Environmental Solutions had a negative net margin of 66.53% and a negative return on equity of 161.42%. The company had revenue of $1.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 million.

Institutional Trading of TOMI Environmental Solutions

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TOMI Environmental Solutions stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Free Report) by 42.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,361 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.50% of TOMI Environmental Solutions worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TOMI Environmental Solutions

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TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc is a provider of infection prevention and control technologies, specializing in advanced decontamination and disinfection solutions. The company develops and manufactures a range of proprietary products, including electrostatic sprayers, thermal foggers, vaporized hydrogen peroxide systems and mobile decontamination chambers. These technologies are designed to deliver broad-spectrum pathogen kill and odor elimination in both occupied and unoccupied spaces.

In addition to its equipment offerings, TOMI provides chemical disinfectants and surface coatings formulated to meet regulatory standards for hospital‐grade efficacy.

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