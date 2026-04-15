Short Interest in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Increases By 94.5%

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 224,084 shares, a growth of 94.5% from the March 15th total of 115,211 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,118,568 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,654,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,664,000 after purchasing an additional 876,866 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1,953.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,784,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600,586 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,981,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,708,000 after purchasing an additional 34,833 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,501,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,744,000 after purchasing an additional 110,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,871,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,188,000 after purchasing an additional 10,743 shares during the last quarter.

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First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ FTSM opened at $59.90 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.98. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52-week low of $59.74 and a 52-week high of $60.14.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.208 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. This is a positive change from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

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