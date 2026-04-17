Provident Living Financial Services Inc. Makes New $1.60 Million Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Provident Living Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,421 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,598,000. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 1.5% of Provident Living Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of META. Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth $26,000. Dorato Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. PMV Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. PMV Capital Advisers LLC now owns 96 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 64.8% during the third quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 89 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, eCIO Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Key Stories Impacting Meta Platforms
Here are the key news stories impacting Meta Platforms this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Expanded multi‑year AI chip partnership with Broadcom supports Meta’s plan to scale in‑house AI accelerators and networking capacity through 2029, reducing supply risk and boosting long‑term margin/compute control. Meta, Broadcom strike multi-year AI chip deal
- Positive Sentiment: CoreWeave confirmed Meta added roughly $21 billion of new commitments through 2032, signaling large, durable demand for AI cloud capacity tied to Meta’s training/inference needs. CoreWeave’s April Shockwave — Meta, Anthropic, Jane Street All Say Yes
- Positive Sentiment: Bullish analyst coverage: TD Cowen reaffirmed a Buy and set an $820 target, and Morgan Stanley named META a top Big Tech pick — both lift sentiment and buying interest. TD Cowen reiterates buy; $820 target
- Neutral Sentiment: Meta’s aggressive AI capex plans (massive 2026 investments) reinforce the company’s long‑term AI thesis but also imply near‑term heavy spending that could pressure free cash flow. Is Meta Platforms a Hot Internet Content and Information Stock as It Invests Heavily in AI?
- Neutral Sentiment: Macro: weekly jobless claims came in below expectations, a positive economic signal that can support ad demand and broad market risk appetite. Weekly Jobless Claims Below Expectations
- Neutral Sentiment: Internal changes at Reality Labs aim to speed hardware development — potentially positive for metaverse ambitions but execution risk remains. Meta Makes Major Changes to Speed Reality Labs’ Progress
- Negative Sentiment: EU regulators moved to force Meta to restore full WhatsApp access for rival AI assistants and ordered rollback of the access fee — a material regulatory risk that could limit monetization options and invite fines. EU warns Meta WhatsApp AI fee breaches antitrust rules, orders rollback
- Negative Sentiment: Meta will raise Quest VR headset prices in the U.S. starting April 19 due to higher memory chip costs — could damp demand for hardware and signal margin pressure in consumer devices. Meta to raise Quest VR headset prices in US on rising component costs
- Negative Sentiment: COO Javier Olivan executed planned Rule 10b5‑1 sales, reducing his stake meaningfully; although on a trading plan, such sales can be perceived negatively by some investors. SEC filing: Javier Olivan insider sales
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Analysis on META
Meta Platforms Stock Up 0.8%
META stock opened at $676.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $479.80 and a fifty-two week high of $796.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $626.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $652.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.31.
Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The social networking company reported $8.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.16 by $0.72. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The business had revenue of $59.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.
Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.94%.
Insider Activity at Meta Platforms
In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.45, for a total value of $1,748,612.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 10,557 shares in the company, valued at $6,645,103.65. This represents a 20.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,089 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.24, for a total transaction of $5,106,100.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 2,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,793,352.84. This represents a 74.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 164,499 shares of company stock worth $105,237,895 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.
Meta Platforms Profile
Meta Platforms, Inc (NASDAQ: META), formerly Facebook, Inc, is a global technology company best known for building social networking services and immersive computing platforms. Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company operates a family of consumer-facing products and services that connect users, creators and businesses. In October 2021 the company rebranded as Meta to reflect an expanded strategic focus on augmented and virtual reality technologies alongside its social media businesses.
Meta’s core consumer products include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger, which enable social networking, messaging, content sharing and community building across mobile and desktop devices.
See Also
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