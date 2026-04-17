OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $309.73 and last traded at $303.6350, with a volume of 29275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $296.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OSIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $292.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of OSI Systems from a “buy (a-)” rating to a “buy (b+)” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley Financial lifted their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.29.

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OSI Systems Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.81. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.34.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The technology company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $464.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.51 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at OSI Systems

In other news, Director Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.91, for a total transaction of $5,018,200.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 273,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,509,470.04. The trade was a 6.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSIS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 519.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 8,602 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 4,558 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Amundi boosted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 76,360.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $801,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OSI Systems, Inc (NASDAQ: OSIS) is a publicly traded technology company founded in 1987 and headquartered in Hawthorne, California. The company designs, develops and manufactures advanced security and inspection systems, optoelectronic devices and medical imaging equipment. Over its history, OSI Systems has grown its product offerings through internal research and development as well as strategic acquisitions, expanding its capabilities in mission-critical sensing and inspection technologies.

OSI Systems operates three primary business segments.

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