SEMrush (NYSE:SEMR) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SEMR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.98 and last traded at $11.9550, with a volume of 183631 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of SEMrush in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $10.80.

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SEMrush Stock Up 0.0%

The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.68 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.71.

SEMrush (NYSE:SEMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $117.66 million during the quarter. SEMrush had a negative net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SEMrush news, CTO Oleg Shchegolev sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total value of $2,386,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 7,174,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,588,062.84. This trade represents a 2.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Eugenie Levin sold 404,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total transaction of $4,814,605.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 580,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,916,279.92. This represents a 41.04% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Topline Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEMrush in the third quarter worth $3,923,000. Numerai GP LLC raised its holdings in shares of SEMrush by 983.5% in the third quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 369,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after buying an additional 335,172 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SEMrush by 22.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 308,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after buying an additional 56,076 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of SEMrush by 25.5% during the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 279,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 56,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc raised its holdings in shares of SEMrush by 94.8% during the third quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 58,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.86% of the company’s stock.

About SEMrush

(Get Free Report)

SEMrush is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider specializing in online visibility management and digital marketing analytics. Its cloud-based platform offers tools for search engine optimization (SEO), pay-per-click (PPC) advertising research, content marketing, social media management, and competitive intelligence. By aggregating data across search engines, advertising networks, and social platforms, the company enables marketers to track keyword rankings, audit websites, analyze backlink profiles, and uncover competitor strategies.

The company’s flagship offering, the SEMrush toolkit, includes modules for keyword research, site auditing, position tracking, backlink analysis, and content optimization.

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