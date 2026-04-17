Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Decreases Position in Elastic N.V. $ESTC

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its holdings in Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 214,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,833 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.20% of Elastic worth $16,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Elastic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Elastic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in Elastic by 391.2% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Elastic by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Elastic by 1,347.1% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Elastic

In other news, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 3,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $208,544.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 85,335 shares in the company, valued at $4,461,313.80. This trade represents a 4.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Mark Eugene Dodds sold 3,723 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $194,638.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive owned 152,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,975,993.64. This trade represents a 2.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,188 shares of company stock worth $1,996,469. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE ESTC opened at $47.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.61, a P/E/G ratio of 61.04 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Elastic N.V. has a 1 year low of $42.05 and a 1 year high of $96.07.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $449.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.37 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 5.04% and a negative return on equity of 2.34%. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Elastic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.540 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.550-0.570 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Elastic N.V. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on ESTC. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Elastic from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Elastic from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Elastic in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Elastic from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Elastic from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.21.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ESTC

About Elastic

(Free Report)

Elastic N.V. operates as a search and analytics company, offering a suite of open source and subscription-based solutions for search, observability and security use cases. Its flagship product, Elasticsearch, enables fast and scalable full-text search and analytics across large volumes of structured and unstructured data. Complementary tools such as Kibana provide visualization capabilities, while Beats and Logstash serve as lightweight data shippers and data processing pipelines, respectively.

The company was founded in 2012 by Shay Banon, who serves as chief technology officer, and Steven Schuurman.

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